NHIA begins leadership development program

Health experts are worried that ninety seven percent of Nigeria’s population is not covered by any kind of health insurance leaving just three percent with insurance.

They say this could be catastrophic with a growing population of more than two hundred million citizens and majority not having access to proper access to healthcare service.

A two day review meeting organised by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is to appraise proposed course modules under its leadership development program.

The meeting is expected to drive the ongoing reforms of the NHIA through building capacities and competencies of middle to senior level managers of the agency.

Less than ten percent of Nigerians are covered under the National Health Insurance Authority scheme even after two decades.

For years it has been the goal of the national health insurance authority to ensure that it drives health financing and policy reforms and now it is doing so through its leadership training program.

The agency also revealed that the training program will translate into an institute of universal health in the near future.

The review meeting is also expected to change the tide and improve service by equipping and building the capacities of middle to senior level managers of the agency with the knowledge that they need.

This will be achieved through the help of a collaborative effort with several institutions to drive the NHIA training program.

Some of the proposed courses, as agreed to in the MOU, would center on improving leadership and managing public finances and healthcare finances.