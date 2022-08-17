Police rescue 4 abductees in Kwara, on Trail of abductors

A combined Police Team and Other allied Stakeholders have rescued four persons after Gunmen abducted six travellers in Kwara state on Monday Night.

The abductors, numbering about five, were said to have waylaid the vehicle conveying the victims around Obo-Ile/Osi road, Ekiti local government area of the state around 11.15pm.

However, four of the victims on board the Hummer Bus with registration number Kuje613AA have regained freedom.

They were abandoned by their abductors after a combined Police Team, Vigilante and Local Hunters gave chase into the bush after the abduction.

The abductors later abandoned four of their victims while 2 still remain in captivity.

Kwara Police command spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the incident added that “information regarding the kidnap of six occupants of a Hummer bus by five armed hoodlums was received today August 16th.

“On receipt of the information, detachments of conventional policemen, tactical teams, vigilante and hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

“consequently, the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuff was found abandoned, inside of which was recovered an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and are currently with the police.

“The kidnappers who are believed to be in the bushes with the two remaining victims would soon be smoked out and arrested.”

He assured the families of “the yet-to-be-released victims that no stone would be left unturned in rescuing the remaining victims still in the custody of the kidnappers.

The Security situation in the State of Harmony as Kwara is known has become a bit unpredictable with the recent clash between Traders and some hoodlums in Ajase-Ipo area of the State and Other related such incidents.

The State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, had also vowed to ensure that things return to normal through the activation of various security platforms and assistance to Security Agencies in the State.