Leadership with responsibility involves active participation and commitment from all Nigerians to uphold the principles of fairness, equity and justice always.

A body of lawyers believes this will foster peace and sustainable development in the country.

As a new crop of political leaders emerge in Nigeria, more Nigerians are clamouring for better governance and setting agendas for the office holders.

Reflecting Nigeria’s present socio-political realities , this maiden conference of the national association of catholic lawyers Lagos archdiocese draws stakeholders from various fields and faiths to address the theme- leadership with responsibility,.

While calling for more appreciation for human life, The participants say actions or inactions of the people will impact negatively or positively on others

The sessions address issues such as the value of Nigeria’s diversity, promoting innovation as well as truth and reconciliation so as to attain peace and development.

They also call for more open conversations and a stronger political will as a way to breed accountability, and justice in the country.