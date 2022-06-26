Zamfara govt directs citizens to obtain firearms for self-defense against bandits

The Zamfara State Government has ordered that people prepare and obtain firearms in order to defend themselves against banditry and other criminal activities.

The government claims that the move will put an end to the lingering security issues that have made life difficult for residents and visitors.

It has also directed the state commissioner of police to issue license to all those qualified to obtain it especially farmers who for year could not farm to the Menance of Insecurity

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says plans has been concluded to distribute five hundred firearms to each of the nineteen Emirates in the state to encourage locals Obtain gun for self defense.

The statement adds that a centre will be set up for the collection of intelligence on the activities of bandit informants

” Following increase in the activities of bandits in state and government Commitment to ensure protection of lives and property of the citizenry particularly during the rainy season, it has resolved to take further measures to deal with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on innocent communities by the bandit.

“This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and government of the state. Therefore, in order to deal decisively with the situation in our respective communities, government has no option than to allow citizens to obtain Guns For Self Defense” The statement read.

” Interested person’s must apply from the Commissioner of Police, license to own guns and other basic weapons to be used in defending themselves” Dosara Said.

The Government further ordered for the recruitment of 200 additional Community Protection Guards in each of the 19 emirates of the state, making it 500 per emirate, to increase their manpower and strengthen its force and capacity to deal with the bandits.

It has once again requested that the state House of Assembly pass the informants bill before it as soon as possible to enable the government take drastic measures outlined in the bill.