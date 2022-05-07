Interest Groups obtain APC Nomination Forms for AfDB President, Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank and former minister of Agriculture, Dr Akinwumi Adesina has picked up the N100m Expression of Interest and Nomination form for the 2023 presidential election.

A coalition of 28 groups, led by the Head of One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh, raised the fee to purchase the form for Adesina.

They include; Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups.

The former Minister joinsa crowded group of aspirants that have obtained the nomination form.

Some of those who have obtained the forms are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Badaru.

Others are: Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello; the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Nicholas Felix and the only female aspirant, Ms Unu Onaneye