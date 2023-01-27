The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has tasked Police Mobile Force (PMF) Commanders to teach their men to be professional, firm and decisive while deployed for the 2023 General Elections security management.

The IGP gave the charge during the closing ceremony of a two-week combat training/seminar for heads of Police Mobile Force Squadrons and formations nationwide which held at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Monday 23rd January 2023.

The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the PMF, AIG Ali .A Janga psc, mni, emphasized the need to be apolitical and professional in their conduct and to exhibit all forms of humility and humanity while shunning corruption and all forms of illegality.

The IGP appreciated the host Commandant, PMF Training College, Ila Orangun, ACP Wilson Dankwano, PMF staff officers, and other resource persons for a wonderful training experience which afforded all the participants opportunity to deepen their knowledge through experience sharing and contemporary instruction.

The Inspector-General of Police has therefore assured that the Police, as the lead agency, and coordinating arrowhead for election security management in the country, is unrelenting in ensuring that its officers are adequately prepared and ready for a secured and peaceful electoral process to bequeath to Nigerians free, fair, credible, and acceptable elections in 2023.

2023 DUG defectors ‘ll return after general elections – PDP

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Barr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has assured that some members of Delta United Group, DUG, which on Sunday defected to opposition party as a result of self inflicted frustration over the emergence of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as the party’s governorship candidate, will surely return to PDP after the forthcoming general elections.

Oghenesivbe gave the assurance on Monday, while speaking as a guest of Delta Rainbow Television public affairs programme, “Morning Ride,” saying that what the defectors did was to shamelessly lick their vomit, the All Progressives Congress, APC and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He disclosed that the infamous defection was foreseeable, not a surprise to Deltans judging from the unguarded anti-democratic statements and negative body language of the defectors after the party’s governorship primary wherein Oborevwori emerged winner in a free, fair and transparent exercise.

Oghenesivbe noted that the universal principles of party politics in constitutional democracies allow for free and fair contest, as was the case in Delta PDP governorship primary, but that after the exercise the losers and stakeholders must of a necessity collapse political structures to work for the victory of the party and candidates.

The PDP Campaign Council mouthpiece, further disclosed that all coordinators of David Edevbie Campaign Organisation across the twenty five local government areas in the state, on Sunday declared their unalloyed support for the candidacy of Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori at the country home of their authentic amiable leader, Olorogun Dr Isaac Akpoveta.

Edevbie LGA coordinators made the declaration during Delta Central PDP candidates consultation visit to Akpoveta, led by Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, pointing to show that the DUG defectors are on a futile Political sojourn. And very soon, Olorogun David Edevbie will be sheriffied.

Oghenesivbe, who is also the Executive Assistant on Communications to the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP and Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, said a check on the political relevance of the defectors revealed that they are spent politicians looking for greener pastures without corresponding electoral value and relevance.

He however noted that their selfish ambitions cannot be actualized in the opposition party, which is why they shall hurriedly return to PDP after the forthcoming general elections, adding that their decision will have negative effects on their fractured and derailed political career.

“The recent defection of some DUG members was never a surprise to us in PDP, it was foreseeable because of their undemocratic statements and negative body language after the governorship primary.

“The defectors are simply searching for greener pastures in the wrong party, because PDP and our excessive local content governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will defeat Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC at the polls on March 11.

“It’s on record that these same defectors prior to governorship primaries berated the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC over the obvious gross mismanagement of Nigeria’s economy, making her the poverty capital of the world. A loaf of bread cost as much as N1,300 while a litre of Petrol is N300 as against N86 in 2015.

“We know for sure that their political romance with APC will be short lived for obvious reasons. Nigerians are tired of APC bad governance and have decided to vote Atiku-Okowa for President, Sheriff-Onyeme for Governor and all candidates of PDP,” Oghenesivbe assured.