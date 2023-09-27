Following military takeovers in various West African countries, Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has asked the Nigerian military not to participate in politics and instead to stay apolitical.



He stated this at the combined graduation ceremony at the Nigerian Navy College of Health Sciences, Offa, Kwara state.

Represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was the special guest of honour at the event.

It’s the combined graduation ceremony of final year and batch 45 basic medical qualifying course under training ratings at Nigerian Navy College of Health Sciences, Offa, Kwara state.

Apparently, referencing the recent military coups in some West African countries, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq appeals to the Nigerian military to protect the nation’s democracy.

He says democracy remains key for Nigeria.

His message seems to have sunk well with the leadership of the Nigerian Navy who asked officers and ratings to be dedicated to duty, obey constituted authority and be professional at all times.

The graduating students were trained in 7 medical professional courses which are expected to help them in the discharge of duties to their fatherland.

A female, Ebi Owuru emerged as the overall best graduating student.