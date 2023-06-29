Governor of Kwara state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has asked traditional rulers in the state to continue the practice of rallying their subjects for peace, unity and development.

Governor AbdulRazaq also exhorted the new Onijagbo of Ijagbo to rule his people with honor, justice, and compassion at the official coronation of the king in the state’s Oyun local government area.

After signing the dotted lines, Oba Sharafadeen Babalola received his staff of office from governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq which made him officially the Onijagbo of Ijagbo.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the throne comes with responsibilities which the new Onijagbo is expected to perform.

The Governor reckoned that these cannot be done solely by him and this is why he’s asking the people of the ancient community to cooperate with their new monarch.

To ascend the throne of his forbearers is always the dream of every prince but the reality is that not every prince will become a king.

This explains why the new Onijagbo was super elated.

The coronation comes at the time when the Muslim world is marking the Eid-ul Ad-ha celebration

He promised to work for the progress of the community.

Oba Sharafadeen Buhari succeeded Oba Salahudeen Fagbemi who died in October last year.