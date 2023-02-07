Some Civil Society organizations and residents of Benin city have blocked the entrance gate to the Central Bank of Nigeria as a reaction to the continued none availability of Naira notes and naira swap policy.

The Protesters are demanding that the central bank of Nigeria discontinue with policy and make the naira notes available for the masses.

Advertisement

But the central bank authority say more naira notes will be made available in the coming days as the policy is not targeted at bringing hardship and pains to the people of the country but to improve on the economy.

PROTESTERS BLOCK ONDO-ORE ROAD OVER NAIRA NOTES, FUEL SCARCITY

Advertisement

Hundreds of residents of Ondo State have staged a peaceful protest along Ore-Benin expressway to register their displeasure over scarcity of naira notes and fuel ravaging the nation.

The protesters blocked the road there by causing gridlock .

The protest is coming despite stern warning from the police authorities in the State

Advertisement

Many travellers plying the route were stranded for several hours.

One of the protesters, Adebayo Adeyemi said the recent hardship ravaging the country is quite alarming.

“We are protesting to send a message to the government, that we the masses are suffering”.

Advertisement

CBN Did not print enough Money, must do better -JH

Journalists and Guests on the Journalists Hangout on TVC News have backed the decision of the House of Representatives to reconvene from recess if the current Naira Notes Scarcity persists.

Advertisement

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju who led the discussion said the decision by the House as announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Sunday, Femi Gbajabiamila, is a patriotic one that must be supported by all Nigerians.

He added that the decision is a good one adding that the fact the Central Bank of Nigeria is independent does not make its activities above the nations’ law, rules and regulations.

He said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has failed to address the issues arising from the decision and is now in shifting of blame mode.

Advertisement

Anchor Ayodele Ozugbakun added that the picture being painted to President Muhammadu Buhari is that of a business as usual mode across Nigeria making it difficult for him to do what is necessary before the situation degenerated to what it is now.

Kolade-Otitoju said the information that banks are hoarding the notes may not be totally true.

He said if the Central Bank of Nigeria has printed enough New Naira notes it will not as scarce as it is wondering what will be the fate of people who live in remote communities where accessing Banking Services will take at least two hours.

Advertisement

He added that some of the farmers are not even able to come out of their communites with Money for fear of being robbed on the way to banks which are in some instances over a 100 Kilometres away.

For his part, Gani Kayode-Balogun said the current situation has been a boom for PoS Operators who have resorted to outrageous charges for people to have access to the new notes or even bank their old notes.

He also added that the operators also go through the stress that the regular bank customers have faced in accessing the new notes.

Advertisement