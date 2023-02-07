Zamfara State Deputy Governorship Candidate, Two Senatorial Candidates, Seven House of Representatives Candidates and fourteen State House of Assembly Candidates of the Labour Party in Zamfara defects to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

This is coming less than a week after the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate and other party bigwigs visited Gusau the state Capital to canvas for votes ahead of February and March elections

With about seventeen days to the General election, the Ruling APC has Continued to re-strategize to win in all elective positions

One of it is the Support the party is gathering from different groups

In Zamfara, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Labour party, 2 Senatorial Candidates, 7 House of Representatives and fourteen House of Assembly Candidates dumps the party and join the ruling APC

This was announced by the Candidates at a brief ceremony to recieve the Defectors at the residence of former Governor Abdulazeez Yari, in Talata Mafara

They promised to join APC Train in it’s quest for in the forthcoming polls.

The principal defectors includes the Labour party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sule Yusuf Dansadau, three Senatorial candidates, Yahaya Audu Mafara for Zamfara West, Sani Yusuf Danmasani for Zamfara Central, and Engr Adamu Yakubu for Zamfara North

Others are Seven Candidates for House of Representatives and Fourteen state House of Assembly Candidates

Speaking on behalf of the Defectors, the former Labour party Governorship Candidate Sule Yusuf Dansadau and Sani Dan-Masani, former the Zamfara Central Senatorial Candidate promise to use their wealth of experience to deliver more votes to the APC in their locations

They commend the fatherly role of ex – Governor Abdulazeez Yari who they described as their Political mentor and vow to give their best for the party in all available ways

On his part, the state chairman of APC, Tukur Umar Danfulani, represented by his deputy, Hassan Marafa Damri expressed delight over the decision of the key labour party flag bearers to join the ruling APC, which he described as a big plus to the party

He adds that, all right thinking indigenes of Zamfara state most be passionate about peace and stability of the state under the present administration of Governor Bello Matawalle

Recieving the Defectors, Fmr. Governor Abdulazeez Yari who is also the Chairman of the Zamfara state Governorship Campaign Council described the move by the LP Candidates to join the APC as a wise decision

The Zamfara West hopeful Senator assures the Defectors of equal right with other party members, especially as elections draws closer

” We will ensure you are treated equally with other party members” Yari said.

“We will talk to the APC Officials in your Local Government to include you in all Committees we have in ensuring victory at the coming poll” Ex- Governor Yari Assures the Defectors.

The All Progressive Congress in Zamfara had in recent times recieved defectors from other Political parties ahead of it’s Continuous effort to win the 2023 elections.

Those present at the event includes Leader of Abdulazeez Yari political Movement, Lawal M. Liman, Commissioner, National Population Commission in Zamfara Muhammad Muttaka Rini, former Majority leader, Zamfara state House of Assembly, Isah Abdulmumin, APC Candidate for Talata Mafara North state Assembly, Aliyu Ango Kagara, Umar Mohammed Bakura among other top Politicians.

