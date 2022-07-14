Borno Central APC stakeholders endorse Shehu Lawan as senatorial candidate

The All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders in Borno Central led by Governor Babagana Zulum on Thursday endorsed the Attorney General and Commissioner of justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan as the sole candidate to contest for the Borno Central Senatorial race come 2023 general elections.

Until the election, Barr. Lawan was the Attorney General and the state Commissioner of Justice.

He replaces a former governor and Senator representing Borno Central at the National Assembly, Senator Kashim Shettima, who was recently nominated as running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing the gathering which took place at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House Maiduguri, governor Zulum said, many interested individuals of the ruling party were capable to be endorsed for such position, but Barrister Lawan was picked to fill the vaccum, as only one individual is required to occupy as flagbearer.

A total of 480 accreditated delegates from the eight local government areas of Borno Central participated in the primary election which took place at the party secretariat in Maiduguri.