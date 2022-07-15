Trial of Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel singer Osinachi continues

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, is set to continue the trial of Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi,

At the late Adjourned date Justice Nijedeka Nwosu-Iheme had ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Kuje correctional facility after he pleaded not guilty to 23 count charge of domestic violence and homicide.

At the resumed sitting Justice Nwosu- Iheme asked journalists to leave the court room as they will not be observing the day’s proceeding.

Mr Nwachukwu was alleged to have escaped during the attack on the Kuje Correctional facility which took place on 6th July 2022

