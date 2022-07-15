Court delivers judgment in suit against Akwa Ibom PDP party primary

A Federal High Court, Abuja, is currently delivering judgment in a suit filed by some aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Akwa Ibom State against the party over the conduct of the state’s primary elections.

The plaintiffs, Friday Iwok and 31 others, said the primary was conducted in violation of the PDP guidelines

Advertisement

The plaintiffs had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP and the elected ad-hoc delegates who emerged from the ward congresses conducted by the party.

They want the court to declare the outcome of the ward congress of the party in Akwa Ibom a nullity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development followed the PDP’s ward congress organised on April 30 to elect three ad-hoc delegates that would vote in the party primaries.

The applicants asked the court to set aside the results of the ward congress.

Advertisement

They alleged that no election was conducted to choose the ad-hoc delegates in the state.

Advertisement