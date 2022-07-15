Ex-Wife of fmr U.S President Trump, Ivana dead

The first wife of former U.S President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump is dead.

Ivana died Thursday, aged 73.

News of her death was confirmed by the former U.S President in a post on his his Truth Social account.

Trump wrote “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

The official cause of death is still unknown. Paramedics in Manhattan responded to a call from a woman experiencing cardiac arrest at Ivana Trump’s Manhattan apartment around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Although there were no indications of a forced entry at her home, her death appears to have been an accident; however, a spokeswoman for the city’s medical examiner’s office stated that they will be looking into the incident further.

The entrepreneur and former model married Donald Trump in 1977. The couple finally divorced in 1992. Ivana held key administrative positions in The Trump Organization while married to him, including vice president of interior design, CEO and president of Trump’s Castle casino resort, and manager of the Plaza Hotel.

Donald and Ivana were also on close terms when she passed away.

Mrs Trump is survived by the couple’s three children Eric, Donald Junior and Ivanka, and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her own mother, 96-year-old Marie Zenicova.

Eric and Ivanka also uploaded social media messages grieving their mother’s death

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

