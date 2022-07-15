Court dismisses suit against Akwa Ibom PDP primary

Court dismisses suit filed by Friday Iwok and 31 other aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom state against the party over the state’s primary election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that a challenge into election of ad-hoc delegates is an internal matter of the party which is not justiciable.

When a matter is not justiciable it means the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain it.

It is not open for a court to enquire into the internal affairs of a political party and the plaintiffs can not seek refuge in section 84(3) of the electoral act

The plaintiffs grouse for the suit was based on the internal affairs of the party and they failed to exhaust all internal remedies to resolve the matter before instituting the suit.

The suit lacks merit and consequently dismissed.