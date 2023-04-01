A case has been made for better collaboration between host communities and oil companies before the divestment of Assets in the Niger Delta Region.

This formed the theme of a one-day awareness Workshop put together by a non-governmental organization in Eket, Akwa-Ibom state.

JionKarama is a cluster of four communities in River State often characterized by oil pollution, environmental degradation and leave a state of abandonment.

JionKarama has about 48 oil wells and is known to produce about 200 000 barrels of crude oil daily.

A non-governmental organisation, the health of Mother Earth Foundation facilitates a community diagnostic dialogue in Eket, Akwa Ibom state in a bid to reverse the negative trend.

An environmentalist at the dialogue said some of the problems highlighted include the petroleum industry act, different Clauses in the petroleum industry act that causes concern in the Niger Delta Region.

He noted that other issues include the fact that the Niger Delta has become the epicenter of climate change induced flood and sea level rises and there is a need for the government to have a framework for addressing these issues.

The Arashi river serves as the major source of potable water to the community but cannot be used that way anymore making

fishing and farming more difficult.

The community monitoring training exercise serves as a veritable tool for the community to monitor Advocate and

mobilize in ensuring a better environment.