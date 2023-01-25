The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State has ratified the expulsion of Senator Ita Solomon Enang from the party.

This followed a letter from the Chairman of his Ward on behalf of the Executive Committee demanding Sen Enang’s expulsion from the party.

The conventional procedure to expel a party member has therefore been established following the resolution signed by all of his Ward Executives.

The SWC led by Obong Stephen Ntukekpo has ratified the expulsion.

Under this circumstances, Senator Ita Enang has no legal ties to APC again.

One cannot sue a party when he is not a member of that party. From the date of the attached letter, Sen Ita Enang ceases to be an APC member.

At the critical point when the the APC in Akwa Ibom State is about sunset its Gubernatorial campaigns, the court distractions by Senator Ita Enang is being pre-empted and contained.

The All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State done the right thing at the right time. Party is supreme.

ONDO RESIDENTS LAMENT AS THEY PICK THEIR PVCS ON WORK FREE DAY

Some residents of Ondo state made use of the work free day declared by the state government to obtain their permanent Voter’s cards.

This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission says about 300,000 PVCs were left to be collected as at last week in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had last week announced Tuesday 24th of January as a work free day to enable residents obtain their permanent Voter’s cards.

This decision followed the resolution of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the southwest that governors in the region should declare work free day in their states.

While monitoring the distribution of the cards, some residents took advantage of the day to pick up their cards.

But many of them lamented that the process is slow.

They want the electoral body to deploy more staff to conduct the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it is up to the task and urged more Nigerians to come out to pick their PVCs.

The commission’s head of voter education, public relations, gender and civil society organisations, said over 300,00 PVCs have not been collected.

As the deadline for the collection of permanent Voter’s cards approaches, it is hoped that more Nigerians will take advantage of the period to make themselves eligible to be part of the decision making.

APC WOMEN HOLD MEGA RALLY IN KADUNA

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani, has promised to place premium on gender equity in governance as well as women empowerment and development if elected Governor.

He stated this while delivering his address at an APC women rally in Kaduna state.

Thousands of women – all supporters of the APC, converge on Kaduna Township stadium for the party’s women’s rally.

Together with them is the governorship Flagbearer of the Party in the state Senator Uba sani.

The meeting is facilitated by the wife of the Kaduna governor Aisha El-Rufai.

Women at the event are grateful to the Elrufai government for the leadership roles given to women.

They promise block votes for the APC in the February general election.

The governorship candidates of the APC, Senator Uba Sani reassures them of his commitment to improving on the gender equity legacy of governor Nasir Elrufai

He is also optimistic of victory at the polls because he believes the women and youths will vote massively for him

The women also use the opportunity to sensitive themselves to ensure they collect their PVCS before the deadline set by the electoral umpire.