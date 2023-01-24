The All Progressives Congress has announced the expulsion of a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang over anti-party activities.
The news of his expulsion was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.
It would be recalled that youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have demanded the suspension of Senator Ita Enang, a retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Udom Ekpoudum and and others over alleged anti-party activities.
The youths under the auspices of the Progressive Young People Movement, flayed their roles in allegedly stalling the candidatures of Akan Udofia and Godswill Akpabio through legal actions.
They went on to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu and the national chairman of the party, Alh. Abdullahi Adamu, to wade into the litigation crisis in the state.
Also recall that some APC chieftains in the state had dragged the party to court, thereby slowing down the level of its preparations towards the 2023 general election in the state.
While Ita Enang’s suit at the Federal High Court in Uyo led to the nullification of the candidacy of the party’s governorship candidate, Akan Udofia, the ex-DIG’s appeal case which was decided on Tuesday in Abuja, saw the removal of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the authentic candidate for the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial candidate.
Although both senator Godswill Akpabio and Akan Udofia have now been affirmed the Supreme Court, the party said their decision is based on what it described as unpatriotic action of the former presidential aide.
Leave a Reply