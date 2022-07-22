Buhari receives Lawan, Shettima, other APC stakeholders at State house

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received a delegation of the All Progressives Congress Stakeholders at the State House, Abuja.

The delegation comprises of President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and other key members of the party.

Others present are former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe and former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

Also in attendance are some members of the Progressives Governors Forum. They include Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

A former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Bwacha were also in attendance.