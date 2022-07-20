Buhari receives Kashim Shettima at Presidential villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate Kashim Shettima to the presidential villa shortly after his unveiling as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC’s presidential candidate.

The vice Presidential candidate thanked president Buhari for paying attention to the plight of people in the north-east, especially with the establishment of the north-East development Commission, and the provision of an independent power plant for Maiduguri by the NNPC.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he is happy with the choice of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the APC presidential candidate.

He also expressed strong optimism that the APC presidential ticket will emerge victorious at the 2023 general election.

President Buhari commended Kashim Shettima’s consistency in the party and how he has strongly supported the administration of his successor in Borno State professor Babagana Zulum.

