Dozens burnt to death in Kaduna road accident

Dozens of passengers have reportedly died in a road accident along the Zaria-Kano highway in Kaduna state.

The crash involved two 18- seater Toyota buses and a Volkswagen Golf.

The incident occurred Thursday evening in Makarfi Local government area and Eye witnesses estimate that at least 30 travelers trapped in the vehicles were severely burnt leading to their deaths.

The accident was caused by dangerous overtaking by one of the vehicles according to Federal Road safety officials in the Zaria Zone.

They also explained that some injured passengers were rushed to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria while the remains of those who died were deposited in a nearby morgue.