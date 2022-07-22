SSANU, NASU reject proposed 10% increase in salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-academic staff union Educational and Associated Institutions have rejected a ten percent salary increase as recommended by the professor Nimi Briggs-led Federal government 2009 Renegotiation committee interim report.

The two unions under the joint Action Committee, JAC, at a briefing in Abuja on Friday, Hailed the Presidential mandate given to the education minister to resolve issues and revealed that none of its eight demands has been conclusively addressed.

The Professor Nimi Briggs Committee, was set up in March 2022 by the minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with university based unions, among others

The interim report of the committee has been rejected by two non- teaching staff unions over alleged salary disparity recommendations.

