Benue APC candidates protest against ‘substitution’ of names

Some members of the All Progressives Congress, Benue state House of Assembly, have petitioned the party National secretariat against substituting the names of members who won the primaries.The submission was made by the members affected, through a peaceful protest to the national secretariat of the APC.

TVC News Correspondent, Habidah Lawal reports that reported cases of removal and illegal substitution of candidates names, have become rife in political parties ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

In the last few weeks, aggrieved candidates had forwarded numerous petitions and complaints to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), asking it to disregard claims made by their parties that they were in agreement with the substitution of their names, after they had emerged winners from their various party primaries.

One of the recent cases is that four members of the APC, who contested and won their primaries for the Benue state House of Assembly.

They held a peaceful protest to the party’s headquarters is to appeal to the party to correct the alleged name substitution.

At present, they are giving the party 2 days to do the needful, failing which they will challenge the decision in the Court of law.

The aggrieved members have declared the subsequent submission of other names to INEC as illegal, null, void and of no legal consequence or significance.

With the increase in cases of name removals and substitutions, INEC needs rise up to its responsibility, or there may be a lot of pre-election cases for the judiciary to work on, after the elections.

