Serial killer, notorious kidnap kingpin arrested in Niger

The Niger state command of Nigeria police force has paraded a suspect recruiting armed men to carry out kidnapping operations around Kontogora area in the state.

During interrogation the 40 year old suspect Bashir Abdullahi confessed to the crime. He told the police that he planned to kidnap a former Local Government Council Chairman of Mariga and the father of a former Commissioner in the State whose names were withheld.

He claimed that the former Chairman owed him a sum of five million, eight hundred thousand naira (N5,800,000) and if the Chairman was successfully kidnapped, he intends to realise ten million naira ransom from him.

While he plans to get a ransom of 15 million naira from his other target whom he owes the sum of one million, three hundred thousand naira (N1,300,000) from a business they transacted.

The command also rescued 5 out of the 9 victims abducted by bandits On 22nd July 2022 at Kuchi village in Mariga local government council while operations are still ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, commended Nigerlites for giving such useful intelligence for proactiveness in ensuring protection of life and property while urging them to sustain such effort as security is a collective responsibility.