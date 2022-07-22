Makinde meets LAUTECH stakeholders, moves to resolve ASUU strike

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has met with critical stakeholders of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, in a bid to address major issues affecting the institution.

Those who attended the meeting, which took place at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, include representatives of the Alumni body, the LAUTECH governing council, the Ogbomoso community as well as officials of the state’s Ministry of Education.

The meeting which started late Thursday and lasted into the early hours of Friday, addressed major issues including the involvement of the University’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the ongoing national strike action, the multi-campus status of the institution and the proposed name change.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the Global President of the LAUTECH Alumni Association, Solomon Onilede, said that the meeting was fruitful and that the strike action and other issues related to the renaming of the institution will be addressed permanently in a matter of weeks.

He said: “We are LAUTECH Alumni and major stakeholders in LAUTECH. We have actually come to see the governor on some issues, in which deliberations are still ongoing.

“I can say that in the next couple of weeks, the issue of strike within the LAUTECH will be over and other issues related to renaming of the institution will be addressed permanently.

“The issue of calling off the ASUU strike as it affects LAUTECH was part of the discussion but it would be concluded upon in a matter of days.

“The deliberation we had was very fruitful and, just like you know, the governor loves LAUTECH so much and has invested so much in the institution.

“We came to him as permanent stakeholders in LAUTECH to address some issues and all of our discussions were positive.

“However, the resolution will be discussed and announced in a few days time.”

Those in attendance at the meeting include the Deputy Governor, Abdulroheem Adebayo Lawal; Chief of Staff to the governor, Segun Ogunwuyi; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barr. Abdulrahman Abdulraheem; chairman of the LAUTECH Governing Council, Prof. Deji Omole; the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao; former Military Administrator of Oyo State, General Oladayo Popoola.

Others were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Christianah Abioye, as well as current and former Students Union leaders of the institution.