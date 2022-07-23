Nine persons burnt to death along Ore-Lagos Expressway

Nine persons were burnt to death on Friday in a road accident at Omotosho along the Ore-Lagos Expressway in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ore Unit, Sikiru Alonge. confirmed the accident.

Advertisement

The crash which happened in the morning of Friday, involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKJ 095 XE and a Honda Accord Saloon car whose registration number cannot be ascertained.

Mr. Alonge also stated that the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He advised motorists to always maintain speed limit, concentrate, be patient, and obey traffic rules and regulations while driving to save lives and property.