Zamfara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship campaign stormed Gummi , Bukkuyum and Anka Local government areas.

Our Correspondent reports that party faithful, supporters and well wishers came out in their large number to receive the Campaign train led by its Governorship Candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal and other party chieftains

Women, youth, children and the aged were carrying placards and banners with various inscriptions showing their support for the PDP and all it’s Candidates

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters, the PDP Governorship Hopeful, Dauda Lawal Dare assured them that he and other candidates vying for various positions will never disappoint the people if elected.

He said the rousing reception that was given the campaign team in Gummi and other local government areas earlier visited was an indication of the party’s acceptability and impending victory at the polls

Dr. Dauda particularly pointed out that his Administration if emerged will give priority to Security, Agriculture, Economy, Healthcare, Education and empowerment

Mr Lawal added that he will settle all outstanding tuition fees of Zamfara indigenes studying abroad on State Government scholarship which the current Governor Bello Matawalle and his Government failed to pay , thereby forcing the school authorities to send Zamfara students packing.

He described the development as unfortunate and a slap on a Government which promises to help it’s people

Also on Security and Economy, the PDP Governorship Candidate says he would ensure protection of lives and property of all citizens which has hitherto affected Communities and their economy

He noted that the economic blueprint of his Government if elected will focus at strengthening security and agricultural productivity to boost the economy and increase Internal Revenue generation.

Dr. Dauda thanked the people for their commitment and assurances to continue to support him and other PDP candidates in all elective positions.