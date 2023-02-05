The People’s Democratic Party PDP in Zamfara is set to resume the second phase of it’s electioneering Campaign ahead of the 2023 General election

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed February 25th for Presidential and National Assembly while Governorship and state assembly elections is scheduled to hold on march 11th

The people’s Democratic Party Campaign train in Zamfara led by the party officials and it’s Governorship Candidate Dauda Lawal had visited eight Out of the fourteen Local Government areas of the state

The people’s Democratic Party went on Campaign break last Monday Immediately after the Presidential Campaign rally held in Gusau, the state Capital 30th of January, 2023

The PDP Campaign rally according to authorities in the party had been peaceful, Successful and recorded large turn out of party faithfuls, Supporters and well wishers, a development that has risen the Governorship Candidate and party member’s hope of Victory in the coming polls

The Governorship Candidate and his team are expected to visit eight more Local government areas in it’s quest to victory

The local government Councils to be visited Includes Birnin Magaji on Wednesday 8th Febuary, Bukkuyum Thursday 9th, Bungudu Saturday 11th others are Maru Sunday 12th, Maradun Monday 13th and Gusau Tuesday 14th which will be the grand finale.

Dr. Dauda Lawal is contesting for the first Political seat in Zamfara state

He is challenging the Incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle who assumed office as Governor on may 29th 2019 alongside other contestants.

INEC_CONDUCTS_MOCK_ACCREDITATION_EXERCISE_IN_OYO

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Oyo state says it has no doubt that the introduction of the modern technology, particularly the Bimodal Voter Registration System will contribute immensely to the success of the elections.

The Resident Electoral commission Rahmon Adeniran gave the assurance while monitoring a mock accreditation exercise in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The mock accreditation exercise of voters is important in order to test the functionality of the Bi-modal Accreditation System(BVAS) ahead of the 2023 General Election in the country.

In Oyo state, the exercise was conducted in six local government areas, with two local governments selected by each from the three senatorial districts in the state.

the state Resident Electoral Commissioner Rahmon Adeniran accompanied by representatives from security agencies carried out, on the spot assessment in some polling units to monitor the process and ascertain the functionality of the device. Residents and observers who also monitored the process in some of the polling units commended the process, saying INEC is ready for the poll.

The six selected local government across the senatorial districts include Akinyele, Atiba, Iseyin, Ogbomosho North, Ibadan North and Ido local Government.

AGAIN, PRINCE OTU FLOORS SANDY ONOR, PDP AS APPEAL COURT THROWS OUT SUIT SEEKING DISQUALIFICATION OF APC GUBER TICKET.

A Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has delivered a judgement in a matter brought before it by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and her governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC and her governorship candidate, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu.

The Appellant, PDP and Sandy Onor had appealed the judgement of the trial court last year and delivered by Justice Rosemary Oghoghorie in Calabar.

Counsel to the Appellant, First Baba Isa had argued that the APC deputy governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, being a 3rd defendant on the matter, apart from not being a member of the 1st defendant (APC) was also a British citizen. He had prayed the court to disqualify the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Bassey Otu being the 2nd defendant and the 3rd defendant, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, because their ticket was a joint one.

In an unanimous decision by the three justices, R.C Agbo, O.F Omoleye and B.B Aliyu, Justice O.F. Omoleye who delivered the judgement unbehalf of their Lordships submitted that on the issue of membership of a political party, the Appellant had no business in the activities of another political party. She upheld the judgement of the trial court, insisting that the issue of political party membership was not justiceable and therefore the court lacked the jurisdiction to determine it.

She maintained that as much as the constitution of Nigeria recognizes political party membership, the business of such political party remains an internal affair of the party.

Although she acknowledged the right of the Appellants to institute a pre-electoral matter, she insisted that the matter itself was not justiceable.