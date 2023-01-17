The All Progressive Congress APC Governorship Campaign will resume tomorrow (Wednesday) in Shinkafi Local Government area, Zamfara state.

Shinkafi is the seventh local government area and third in Northern Zamfara Senatorial Zone that the APC Campaign train will be visiting to canvass for votes

The Governorship Campaign train will be visiting the local government for the first time after about two weeks break in December last year

The All Progressive Congress says the Six Local Government areas earlier visited by the Governorship Campaign train were wonderful as the team were warmly received by party faithful and Supporters

Addressing Newsmen ahead of Wednesday Campaign rally in Shinkafi Local Government, the Director Media and publicity Ibrahim Danmalikin – Gidan-Goga express optimism that the outing will also record Successes

He says the party is not worried with the Flagg Off Campaign by the main opposition Political party, the PDP

Danmalikin says the Electorates are fully in Support of Governor Bello Matawalle’s Re-election bid and are committed to vote for him

He noted that the action taken by the Zamfara Government, especially on the ban on use of dangerous weapons during Electioneering Campaigns is yielding results

Gidan-Goga also enjoin other Political parties to key in and avoid using Political thugs with dangerous during Electioneering Campaigns, as it is for the good of all

The Zamfara APC Governorship Campaign Council applaud Journalists in the state for fair reportage of Political activities in the state

Danmaliki urges them to redouble their efforts in all aspects while discharging their Constitutional roles.

