Ondo State Government says there is no cause for alarm over the health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to the state government, the governor suffered some health challenges which are not life-threatening.

Advertisement

The government said the governor has since been receiving treatment and is recuperating while still discharging his duty.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olabode, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The statement read, “We have observed the growing anxiety about the state of health of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The good people of the state and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the governor, especially since yesterday.

“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the governor’s state of health.

Advertisement

“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortal, has had some health challenges for which he has since received treatment and recuperating speedily. Since the governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one”

ADVERTISEMENT