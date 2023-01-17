Omobolanle Raheem has now been buried, three weeks after her killing allegedly at the hands of a police officer in Lagos on Christmas Day last year

She was buried at the Vaults and Gardens in Awoyaya, Lekki-Epe expressway.

Advertisement

The brief solemn and moving ceremony was done, under strict instructions of the family that no one should take shots with their phone or camera

Though it was supposed to be a strictly private affair a small crowd of sympathizers joined the family to bid the 41-year old lawyer and award winning property developer farewell

Advertisement

Omobolanle Raheed was shot dead by a police officer, identified as ASP Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022 at Ajah under bridge while he was on stop and search operations.

The pregnant victim, her husband and seven-year old daughter were in their vehicle along with a relative at the time of the incident. They were returning from church after a Christmas service.

Advertisement

The police officer is now being prosecuted by the Lagos state government for the murder. Trial continues on January 25 and the 26th after the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offense on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a well attended funeral service was held at the Olive Tree Parish, of the RCCG, Banana Island Road, Ikoyi.

Advertisement

The preacher, Oke Enelama, described the deceased as selfless who lived a short but impactful life. He urged the family to take solace in Jesus Christ at this trying period.

Mrs Raheem who’s the first child of her parents leaves behind several loved ones including her mother. As they grieve they summoned strength to belief that her shocking death will not be in vain.

Advertisement