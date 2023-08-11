The victims of the Mosque collapse in Zaria, Kaduna state have been laid to rest in Zaria, Kaduna state, Northwest Nigeria.

A section of the Zazzau Emirate Central mosque collapsed on Friday, claiming the lives of worshippers and leaving many others injured.

The Kofar Fadar mosque is located within the premises of the palace of the Emir of Zazzau in the Zaria local government area of Kaduna State.

Local authorities rushed to the site in response to distress calls, working tirelessly to rescue survivors and retrieve the bodies of those who lost their lives in the incident.