A former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Ovie Kokori has been laid to rest in his hometown, Ovu-inland in Ethiope East Local Government Area Delta State.

In attendance at the church service is the Governor of Delta State, the President of NUPENG, members of the House of Representatives and notable personalities across the country.

The late Kokori was known as a committed and dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights, as well as the democratic rights of citizens.

He spent time in prison, due to the battles he fought against military rule in the country.

Many of his former associates said he will be remembered for his contributions to collective struggles for the emancipation of the working people.