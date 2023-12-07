A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.

Advertisement

A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.

Advertisement

A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.

Advertisement

A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.

Advertisement

A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.

Advertisement

A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.

Advertisement

A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.

Advertisement

A former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Frank Kokori has passed away at the age of 80.

The former Labour union leader died on Thursday after a month-long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

He died at a private hospital in Warri around 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, which is coincidentally his birthday.