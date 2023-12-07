Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has directed the Head of Civil Service, Abdullahi Musa to supervise the office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government.This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Yusuf’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature.

The appointment was as a result of medical trip embarked by the State Secretary to Government, Baffa Bichi to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor Shehu Sagagi, the Head of Service is to provide a supervisory role pending the return of the SSG in the next few weeks.