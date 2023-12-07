The Presidency has affirmed an unwavering commitment to conduct a thorough investigation into Sunday night’s ‘error bombing’ by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Birii, Kaduna state.

They have vowed to hold accountable anyone found responsible for this tragic event, assuring the public that justice will prevail as per the provisions of the law.

Vice President Kashim Shettima led a high-level government delegation to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna to express heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the injured victims.

He conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s deep concern over the unfortunate attack, stressing the need for robust measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In a gesture of support, the government announced its “POLAKU” initiative which will extend comprehensive assistance to the victims.

Tudun Birii has been slated to be the pioneering community in the Northwest Sub-region to undergo reconstruction under this program, set to commence next month.

Barau Dikko Hospital is still witnessing an influx of injured victims. On Wednesday more than 15 persons were brought in including minors who are now orphaned.