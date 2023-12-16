The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ forum and Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma has urged the politicians in Nigeria irrespective of party affiliation not to play politics with the unfortunate incident that happened in Kaduna state and accept the apologies tendered by the Nigerian army that it is an error.

The Governor stated this at the launch of the armed forces remembrance day celebration emblem at Government house Owerri the Imo State capital

He says this is the time Nigerians need to support and encourage the Nigerian Military who has been in the forefront of defending the territorial integrity of the country.