Experts have called for improved access to eye healthcare in rural areas across the country.

They made this known while speaking on lack of adequate access, screening and treatment of people with visual impairment in rural communities and how interventions by committed Nigerians have been helpful.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that Nigeria, a country with estimated population of more than 200 million people requires a comprehensive eye care strategy, guidelines and implementation in order to deal with issues of visual impairment and blindness but despite different policies, many Nigerians especially in rural communities lack access to eye care.

Statistics from the National Eye care of the Federal Ministry of Health, indicates that as at 2020, there were an estimated 24 million people living with vision loss and 1.3 million people were blind.

Specialists say about 50 million people have non-vision impairing eye conditions that requires only basic eye care services but lack of access and information may affect them.

Knowing the importance of eye health and the challenges of the people living in the rural areas, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation and the Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola through one of his intervention programmes embarked on a free eye screening, treatment and presentation of glasses to those who are in need.

Stakeholders say the programme organized to compliment the effort of the government at State and federal and to assist people who need eye care will provide opportunity for people to get 5000 glasses and will be taking across all the Local government areas under the Ogun West Senatorial District.