Damage caused by the effect of glaucoma could become irreversible leading to blindness, but with treatment for many patients, damage can be halted.

This is why eye care experts at a seminar and free eye screening in Abuja are advocating for early diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma.

There are many forms of glaucoma which have no warning signs and result in gradual change in vision, but the damage it causes to vision continues until it becomes irreversible.

With early diagnosis, the more vision there is to save and the less likely the person is to become blind.

The effect of glaucoma is so gradual that sufferers may not notice a change in vision until the conditions is in its later stages.

Simple regular eye checks like this, give people like Dom a chance at saving their sight

The symptoms of glaucoma depends on the type and stage of the condition and once glaucoma is detected early, vision loss can be reduced or prevented

Regular eye exams include measurements of the eye pressure

The 2023 world glaucoma week is being marked with the theme; the world is bright, save your sight which focuses on the need to raise awareness and eliminate blindness caused by glaucoma.

LAGOS MINISTRY OF HEALTH ORGANISES FREE CONSULTATION, EYE SCREENING

Go for routine eye checkups to save yourself from preventable blindness that could come from Glaucoma.

From the 12th to the 18th of March, the Lagos state government is raising awareness on the need to visit an ophthalmologist for a checkup.

This week is World Glaucoma Week

A week set aside to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of glaucoma.

Glaucoma is a degenerative condition of the eye that causes damage to the optic nerve and may eventually result in blindness. Glaucoma is the second highest cause of blindness globally.

According to a 2017 research No fewer than 1.8 million Nigerians over 40 years suffer from glaucoma with almost 360,000 of them blind in both eyes.

The Lagos state ministry of health is holding a public lecture on Glaucoma as part of activities lined up to commemorate the World Glaucoma Week.

The commissioner for health is assuring residents of Lagos that the government will not relent in putting in place strategies geared towards the achievement of a sustainable health care delivery in the state.

While there is no cure for glaucoma, early detection and proper care can allow those afflicted with the condition to maintain their eyesight.