The All Progressive Congress in Zamfara has alleged that the People’s Democratic Party is planing to use Notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji and a serving Military officer to win the March 18th Governorship and state Assembly election in the state.

The APC is also accusing the PDP of plans to attack innocent citizens on election day with the intent to truncate the election due to the fear of losing at the polls

This was contained in a press statement signed by its publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau

Advertisement

The APC is calling on relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency take necessary actions to prevent any attempt by the main opposition party to disrupt the election and peace enjoyed in the state

The statement adds that the party has petitioned the Directorate of State Service and other security agencies on the matter

The APC further appeal to it’s Members, and electorates to remain calm and vote Candidates of their choice on election day

Advertisement

Efforts to speak to the PDP spokesperson in Gusau proves abortive as his phone lines were not going through

It would be recalled that Supporters of the APC and PDP had clashed almost three times since the build up of Electioneering Campaigns ahead of the 2023 General election, which led to the dead of one person and several others injured.

Advertisement

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – INEC COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS

Inec has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 34 local government areas of Katsina state for the Governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

The early distribution is to ensure the timely arrival of election materials to the local government headquarters for onward distribution to polling units on election day.

Advertisement

The late arrival of election materials at various polling centers in the presidential election was one of the irregularities many observers recorded, and is why arrangements to ensure quicker results are being put in place.

Katsina has a voter population of about 3.6 million registered voters and about 6652 polling centers across the 34 local governments.

The last elections witnessed a large turnout of voters but were generally peaceful and even at the frontline local governments normally flagged as trouble spots.

Advertisement

Already the movement of sensitive materials to distant local government areas like Sabua Baure and others have started with heavy security escorts.

The representatives of the political parties and other observers were also watching closely to see that everything is done by the law.

The atmosphere at present is very calm and peaceful across the state despite the final mobilization being made by various parties ahead of the elections.

Advertisement

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – NSCDC RELEASES 1,200 PERSONNEL FOR ELECTION DUTY

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto state Command, says over one thousand two hundred of it’s personnel will be joining sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Sokoto state.

Advertisement

Addressing Newsmen at a press conference, the NSCDC Commandant in Sokoto, Bala Alkali Argungu noted that the command has trained and sensitized it’s personnel on the need to be professional and remain apolitical throughout the period of their electioneering duties.

The Commandant admitted that the Presidential and National Assembly elections was marred by some irregularities, but the security agencies in the state have re-strategized and are better prepared to ensure the success of the Saturday Governorship and State Assembly elections.