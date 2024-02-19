Armed bandits have killed a police officer and six others in an attack on police divisional headquarters in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

Several shops were also set ablaze by the terrorists.

The bandits invaded the town Sunday evening in their large number and went straight to the police station and opened fire on the policemen on duty.

Some residents of the area say the latest attack is a revenge after local vigilante group killed two armed bandits in Zurmi town.

This is the second time in less than three months that bandits are attacking Zurmi town.

The last attack which lasted for some days had forced some Non Government organizations (NGO’s) providing free medical services in the area to shutdown their services for the safety of the workers.

Police authorities in Zamfara through its spokesperson ASP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the incident adding that additional troops have deployed to the area and peace has since been restored.

The police vow to go after perpetrators of the ugly act.

This attack in Zurmi, one of the local councils with deadly bandit camps is coming a few days after the Senate invited service chiefs over the spate of Insecurity across the country and nearly four weeks after the Zamfara state Government launched its own security outfit, code named Community Protection Guards to assist in addressing banditry and kidnapping.