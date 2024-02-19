Survivors, victims, and deradicalized women of Boko Haram in Borno are seeking protection against any form of stigmatization in the country.

They made their views known at a meeting organized during a Public Presentation of Charters of Demands from Survivors, Victims and De-Radicalized Women in Borno State Organized by Allamin Foundation for Peace & Development.

Stakeholders are of the view that forgiveness and acceptability is part of the reconciliation and rehabilitation as well as restoration process of Borno state after the Boko Haram insurgency.