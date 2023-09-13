The Anambra State Government has collaborated with a non-governmental organization, First Best Domiciliary Home Care World (Care Services Nigeria for Aged Persons), to remove stigmatization and other types of inhuman treatment of elderly people in the state.

The program, which was meant to care for the state’s elderly who are abandoned by their children, was officially launched over the weekend at Finotel Classy Hotels Agu-Awka, Anambra State.

Mr Ikemefuna Nwafor, the event’s Chairman, stated in his opening remarks that the program aimed to provide a paradigm for what should happen to the elderly portion of the community.

Prof Kanayo Ofodile, a clinical psychologist residing in the United States of America, portrayed old age as a death sentence in Nigeria during his speech during the inauguration.

Prof Ofodile further called for a re- sensitisation of the younger generation on the need to see the care of the elderly as obligatory.

In his welcome address, the NGO’s director also stated that more than 80% of the elderly in society lack proper domestic care and spend their old age in misery owing to carelessness and a shortage of care givers.

Mbah claimed that the organization would be tasked with a fresh strategy to caring for the elderly in order to meet their requirements and improve their lives.

He asked the state government and well-meaning citizens to help the organization achieve its goals.

“Owing to the nature of this caregiving services, we appeal for support in the areas of ambulance for emergency and utility vehicles for movement of social officials across the state. We also need a minibus for strolling with aged persons as part of their fun experiences and a piece of land to build a geriatric Home Centre for the training of caregivers, for relaxation and home to homeless aged persons” he stated.

Ilouno, a surgeon, public health physician, volunteered to partner with the NGO with his medical knowledge and experience to the elderly free of charge.

“So much people are dying in their droves and one of the contributing factors is loss of hope. As you get older, your circle of friends reduce, you get weaker and poorer, irrespective of what you’ve saved in life. You also discover that you’ll be depending on people who are also suffering, weaker, poorer than them. You discover such persons end up dying of loneliness and depression. As a surgeon, public health physician, anesthetist and as a teacher of medicine, by the time I join the team to look at the patient, I’ll be able to decipher those who need treatment. This is a laudable project and we promise that our communities will work with you because we want our people to age gracefully, longer and fulfilled,” he added.

The Commissioners for Health, Women Affairs, and Social Welfare, who were in attendance as Special Guests, Dr Adam Obidike and Mrs Ify Obinabo, praised the NGOs’ initiative as timely.

However, Dr. Obidike told out that the travel would be difficult, but it was a brilliant decision. He pledged the group of government help in achieving its goals.