Farmers around some of the most fertile parts of Nigeria are gradually abandoning their farmlands.

Some of the farmers explained that the multiple challenges they face are becoming overwhelming.

TVC News Correspondent Lanre Adeyemi travelled to the banks of the Lubo river in the Benue basin to talk with farmers.

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics estimates that the prices of food items have increased by 26.9 percent in one month.

Most Nigerians do not need the official data, they feel the pinch in their pockets and their stomachs every day.

To discover why the cost of food has gone through the roof, Mr Adeyemi journeyed to one of the most fertile food belts in Nigeria, the River Benue basin.

The lush, beautiful, green farmlands along the banks of Lubo River that flows into river Gongola is a wonder to behold.

In the past, rainy season or dry, these farmlands produced throughout the year but now everything is changing.

Rabo took me deeper into his farm to explain the challenges that farmers face.

They are aware that Nigerians are dissatisfied with the high cost of food, but they worry that if farmers’ worries about inputs and security are not promptly and comprehensively addressed, food prices would soar next year and fewer farmers will be able to cultivate their land.