The Oyo state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has discovered a factory where adulterated and fake Automated Transmission Fluids, grease engine oil and other varieties of car lubricants are produced.

Oyo state commandant of NSCDC Michael Adaralewa led a team of civil defence operatives to the factory which is located around Apata area of Ibadan.

While speaking to the press at the scene, Mr. Adaralewa revealed that approximately 2,500 liters of ATF and various car lubricants were seized based on prior intelligence received from specialized operatives in the state.

Advertisement

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime as the commandant revealed that the seized items would be taken to the relevant authorities for elaborate laboratory analysis.

The suspected owner of the factory said he has been involved in the business for over 20 years and admitted that he had been running the operation without official government authorization.