The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence corps has uncovered and arrested three suspects operating a hospital allegedly used for Child trafficking.

The Imo State Commandant of the Corps Matthew Ovye told journalists in Owerri that his men acted on a tip off to record the breakthrough.

This is, beautiful gate clinic and maternity at Umuguma in Owerri west local government area where the alleged child trafficking takes place.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence corps and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons alerted the office of the unholy practice going on in the hospital.

According to the Commandant, one Esther Udoudo from Cross River State reported to NAPTIP how the owners of the hospital allegedly promised to give her #700,000 after she gave birth to her baby but was paid #150,000.

Dissatisfied with the Development, she reported to NAPTIP who took the matter to NSCDC for diligent investigation.

While Esther Udoudo narrates the activity going on at the beautiful gate Clinic and maternity, but the suspects denied knowledge of it.

Expressing worry on the increasing rate of baby factories, the NSCDC commandant promised to ensure investigation for proper prosecution by NAPTIP if found culpable.