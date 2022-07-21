Lagos police bust fake CAC registration centre, arrests 5 suspects

Advertisement

The Lagos State Police Command has busted and arrested the operators of a bogus Corporate Affairs Commission registration center.

According to a statement issued by the command on Thursday, the operators were apprehended by men from the Rapid Response Squad after a tip-off, painstaking background check, and verification.

The police said the center was located in Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, in a statement titled, ‘Police bust fake CAC registration centre in Lagos,’ signed by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

It added that five suspects who were working at the center, were arrested for forgery and posing as CAC representatives.

Those arrested include Gloria Ukaegbu aged 28, Omolere Kayode aged 30, Taiwo Ajayii aged 34, Nwachukwu Brenda aged 27 and Oluwatomisin Adebisi aged 25.

The operatives led by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, seized a number of fake CAC documents as well as a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix that were being used as makeshift offices for their nefarious dealings.

Preliminary investigation reveal that the syndicate have swindled over hundreds of people through fake CAC registrations.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigations and eventual prosecution.