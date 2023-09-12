One would think that there’s a limit to how bold some people would go with their intent to commit crime.

Well, one of the suspects paraded by the Lagos police command impersonates the commissioner of Police.

At the command headquarters on Monday the police had an unusual visitor, this time around, a self acclaimed commissioner of Police who is here as one of the suspects being paraded.

The police public relations officer Lagos command described the suspect’s guts as unbelievable.

Also an alleged barrister was also amongst the suspects.

The police say in the last two weeks a total of thirteen suspects were arrested, four firearms recovered with live cartridges, eleven live ammunition amongst others.

