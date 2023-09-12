The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike on Monday flagged off the resurfacing and rehabilitation of roads in Abuja.

A fresh breath is blowing over the Federal Capital Abuja.

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has, in his inspections around the city, expressed his discontent at how far things had been allowed to stray away from the Masterplan, blighting the beauty of the Federal Capital.

And the state of roads is a particularly worrying aspect and is part of the first line projects Mr Wike is set to take on.

The re-surfacing of 135 roads within Garki, Wuse, Gwarimpa and Maitama Districts will be the first major infrastructure development project of the Minister, who has expressed his determination to engineer a rapid infrastructural revolution.

He arrives at the Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja to flag off this project, alongside the Minister of State FCT, Mariga Mahmud, and other top government officials.

A colourful reception awaits him.

Minister of State FCT, expresses confidence in the direction being taken to revive the FCT.

Mr Wike urges residents to bear with the FCT administration as they move from one phase of road projects to another in the months to come.

He also sounds a note of warning to contractors that varying the cost of projects will not be condoned, but assures them that they will be paid in full.

This is going to be the face of Abuja in the days to come as roads around the city are resurfaced to wear a new look.

And while there will be difficulties experienced by residents moving about, the end will surely justify the means.

