Members of the Miyetti Allah and Cattle breeders Association of Nigeria Kogi chapter have promised to support the Candidate of the Social Democratic party Muritala Ajaka for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state.

The Kogi State Secretary General of the Miyetti Allah and Cattle breeders Association of Nigeria, Adamu Abubakar made the promise when the two Associations met with the SDP Candidate Murtala Ajaka in Idah local government Area of Kogi state.

Mr. Abubakar led members of the Association to the Idah residence of the SDP Governorship candidate to assure him of their supports.

Other group endorsement includes ex-executives from PDP, APC, Labour Party and other political parties in Akpanya and Odolu who decamped to SDP to work for the victory of Murtala Ajaka.

Appreciating the two Associations for their Wise decision to join in the rescue programme of the SDP, Murtala Ajaka said Kogi state is for all and will protect the interest of all at all times.

Meanwhile more groups are defecting and joining the SDP governorship candidate in the quest to rescue Kogi state.

